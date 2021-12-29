‘It’s a big gap,’ Jurgen Klopp warns Liverpool players, adding that they won’t be able to beat Man City to the title like they did at Leicester.

‘It’s a big gap,’ Jurgen Klopp warns Liverpool players, adding that they won’t be able to catch Man City in the Premier League by playing like they did at Leicester.

JURGEN KLOPP watched his Liverpool team shoot themselves in the foot before admitting that the gap between them and Manchester City has grown significantly.

Mohamed Salah missed a penalty in the first half before Ademola Lookman scored the winner for Leicester just 178 seconds after coming on as a substitute.

With a win at Brentford tonight, City will go nine points clear, and Klopp said of the gap: “It’s a big gap.”

We must, and will, educate ourselves.

“The first step is to never do it in the same way again.”

We lost our rhythm and couldn’t get it back because we weren’t calm enough.

It’s entirely our fault.

“We simply weren’t ourselves.”

It was a well-earned victory for Leicester.

A lot of what we did did not sit well with me, and that is not acceptable.

“It was an odd game to play.”

We simply weren’t up to par.

We had a lot of chances left.

What we did with the balls was simply inexcusable.

Because we played such a poor game, Leicester deserved to win.

“You could see it coming.”

They only had one shot.

They didn’t have many opportunities.

We should have done a better job of defending.”

After Salah’s penalty was saved by Kasper Schmeichel, Klopp confirmed that Leicester’s James Maddison made a remark to him.

GET OVER £2,000 IN NEW CUSTOMER DEALS WITH FREE BETS!

“Maddison was definitely talking to him,” the German coach said, “but everyone tries that and it’s not a problem.”

I can’t say I blame Mo because he usually wins.”

Virgil van Dijk, a Liverpool defender, said: “I think they deserved to win, but it was obviously also down to us.”

I believe we struggled in the final third.”

“It’s so hard to put it into words,” Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers said after his team’s Boxing Day 6-3 loss to City.

The players have put in a valiant effort.

“We played against City two days ago, and now we’re playing like this against arguably the most physical team in the League with their physicality and athleticism.”

The players were phenomenal.

“With everything we’ve been through, this is an incredible result for us against one of the best teams in the world.”

“He’s a top goalkeeper, one of the best in Europe,” Rodgers said of Schmeichel, who was outstanding for Leicester.

Kasper is known for it.

He was there when we needed him.”

When asked if he had studied Salah’s penalties, the Danish goalkeeper replied, “No way.”

“I had a gut instinct and followed it.”

Read our Football news live blog for the most up-to-date rumors, gossip, and completed transactions.