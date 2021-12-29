“It’s a dream come true” for Cincinnati player facing Alabama.

“It’s a Dream Come True” for a Cincinnati player to face Alabama.

When the Cincinnati Bearcats face Alabama in the College Football Playoff on Friday, it will be the biggest game in school history.

While many believe the Bearcats are about to be slaughtered, one Cincinnati player has a different point of view.

Curtis Brooks, a defensive lineman for Cincinnati, was asked about his team’s chances of beating Alabama this week while speaking to the media.

If they can pull off the upset, he believes it will be “a dream come true.”

Brooks explained that he and many other players grew up watching football teams coached by Nick Saban.

He described the chance to play against them as “everything you could ask for.”

“Wow, what a dream come true.

When I was a kid watching football, Alabama’s Nick Saban was always on TV.

And now we get to play them.

Brooks said, “You get everything you ask for.”

