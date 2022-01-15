It’s a “Very Strong Possibility” that a star NFL wide receiver will be traded, according to a report.

Star NFL WR Is Traded: “Very Strong Possibility”

The Falcons parted ways with Julio Jones last offseason, trading him away.

Atlanta is expected to trade another wide receiver this offseason.

According to NFL insider Mike Garafolo, the Falcons could trade Calvin Ridley this offseason.

Ridley left football for personal reasons in the middle of the 2021 season and did not return.

He’s rumored to be looking for a fresh start.

The Falcons wouldn’t have much of a choice in such a situation.

“They’re still hoping for Calvin Ridley this season,” NFL analyst Mike Garafolo said of the Falcons.

“… The facts are that it doesn’t appear that Ridley’s camp and the team have had a lot of communication.

This is according to sources I’ve spoken with.

… I believe that a fresh start is in the cards for Ridley, and that it may be the best option.

… For the 2022 regular season, my educated guess is that Calvin Ridley will be elsewhere.”

