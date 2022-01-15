‘It’s about no more Super Sunday,’ Ian Wright responds to Gary Neville’s comments about the Arsenal-Tottenham match being canceled.

IAN WRIGHT has reacted to Manchester United legend Gary Neville’s claim that Arsenal should have been forced to play Tottenham on Sunday.

The North London derby at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium has been postponed after the Gunners requested the game be canceled.

Due to Covid, injuries, suspension, and the Africa Cup of Nations, Mikel Arteta’s team could be without up to 13 senior players.

Only playmaker Martin Odegaard has contracted coronavirus so far, with fans and pundits arguing that the match should have gone on.

When Neville was on punditry duty for Brighton’s 1-1 draw at home against Crystal Palace on Friday night, he was vocal about the issue.

Prior to the official announcement that the derby would be scrapped on Saturday morning, he reiterated his position that clubs should now honor their commitments.

“This is not about Arsenal,” he tweeted, “but all teams should be required to play in the Premier League and EFL from now on.”

“However, why has the decision been postponed until today when the request was made at 6.30 p.m. last night?”

Fans will be boarding planes from all over the world and will be caught in the middle!”

Wright retorted quickly, claiming that Neville is only saying that because Sky is set to lose a crucial match this weekend.

“FROM NOW ON, IT’S NOT ABOUT ARSENAL OR THE FANS,” Wright joked.

It’s about Sky canceling Super Sunday!”

“It’s not Ian,” Neville replied quickly.

After the match was postponed, the 46-year-old took to social media to express his disappointment.

“Game on,” he declared.

What began as postponements due to a pandemic has evolved into clubs not being able to field their best team.

“The Premier League needs to put a stop to this right now, draw a line in the sand, and say that all games must go on unless there are an unusually large number of CV cases.”

“It’s incorrect.”

