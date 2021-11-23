It’s been revealed who the Eagles fan who went viral on Sunday is.

During the game against the New Orleans Saints, a woman later identified as Mary Kate Mink drew the attention of the FOX cameras when she yelled a few expletives after being called for roughing the passer.

The Saints were down 33-19 at the time, and Eagles defensive lineman Javon Hargrave was called for roughing the passer, which allowed the Saints to extend their drive.

On Monday, Mink was heard on the Philadelphia radio station.

“My mother, on the other hand, is furious with me.”

‘Well, why did you have to curse?’ she inquired. ‘Mom, I didn’t realize I was going to be on TV,’ I replied.

During the game, Mink was informed of her viral moment.

“I was with my two sons and husband when my son taps me on the shoulder and says, ‘Mom, you’re going viral on Barstool Sports Philly.’ I was like, ‘Why?’ I guess people in our section’s phones are blowing up.”

Then I – during the game, I turned off my phone, but when I turned it back on, I had 86 text messages.

“[laughs]” says the narrator.

The Eagles won 40-29, bringing their season record to 5-6, while the Saints fell to 5-5.

Jalen Hurts didn’t have much success with his arm, but he was able to cash in on the Saints defense.

Hurts had 18 carries for 69 yards and three touchdowns, while kicker Jake Elliott handled the rest of the offense.

He made all four of his field goals.

Darius Slay’s pick-six gave Philadelphia the other touchdown.

He intercepted a Trevor Siemian pass and returned it 50 yards to his house.

The Eagles won their second straight game and third in their last four.

On Sunday, they’ll face the New York Giants at the Meadowlands.

It’s unclear whether Kate will travel for that game in an attempt to go viral once more.

