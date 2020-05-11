 Press "Enter" to skip to content

‘It’s fun!’ Russian figure skating ace Elizaveta Tuktamysheva uses FACETIME for lingerie photoshoot (PHOTOS)

By Denis Bedoya on May 11, 2020

Known for her racy “striptease” routine, newly-single Elizaveta Tuktamysheva has taken a novel approach to modeling during lockdown by holding a glamorous quarantine photoshoot in her home with a photographer via FaceTime.

'It's fun!' Russian figure skating ace Elizaveta Tuktamysheva uses FACETIME for lingerie photoshoot (PHOTOS)

The 23-year-old has frequently set pulses racing during among her Instagram following of more than 182,000 during lockdown, covering her torso with a pair of cushions and offering makeup tips while wearing lacy lingerie at her St. Petersburg home.

Now she has met a request from a photojournalist by sitting on her sofa in a tiny pair of shorts while lifting a leg to tie up one of a pair of white skates on her feet as a teddy bear watches on.

She also used the video calling app to portray herself reading on her bed while stroking a dog and appearing to gaze out of a window.

Her fluffy pet remained inside as she headed onto a balcony dressed in a feathered top hat, leather jacket and black bra for a more revealing follow-up shot.

Tuktamysheva then revealed her eye for interior design by looking upwards towards a wall adorned with an abstract painting of film icon Audrey Hepburn, whose smoldering style the former world number one clearly yearns to replicate.

“I came up with the whole design of the apartment,” the 2015 World and European Champion told Sport Express.

View this post on Instagram

Абсолютно бабский пост: мои must have для макияжа на каждый день – консилер, румяна, тушь, карандаш для бровей и губ, блеск. ⠀ Ну, а когда есть время, как сейчас, то в ход идёт тяжелая артиллерия – подводка, хайлайтер, тени. ⠀ Обожаю рисовать стрелки. ⠀ Не знаю зачем вам эта информация 😁 Но если будет интересно, то я сниму видео как я делаю ежедневный мейк. ⠀ It will be a girlish post today: my day by day must have for makeup – it’s a concealer, blush, mascara, pencil for eyebrows and lips and lips gloss. ⠀ Well, when there is time, a heavy artillery is used – eyeliner, highlighter and shadows. ⠀ I love to draw eyelines. ⠀ I don’t know if you need this information 😁 but if it is interesting for you, I will make a video with my daily make up routine.

A post shared by Elizaveta Tuktamysheva (@liza_tuktik) on May 5, 2020 at 7:25am PDT

“I decided to dilute the interior with a bright color spot, so I have a portrait of actress Audrey Hepburn on my wall.

“When I found out that the World Figure Skating Championship was being canceled and the Olympics were being rescheduled for next year, my first thought was, ‘right – you shouldn’t joke with health.’

“First of all, after quarantine, I’ll go to the ice rink. I miss being on the ice.”

In February, Tuktamysheva declared her “heart is free” after confirming she had split from her boyfriend, giving her time to turn her passions to preparing for exams and reading “usually 50 pages a day” of a work by 19th century French short story writer Guy de Maupassant.

Admitting that she longed for a return to her preferred slippery surface, she said the socially-distanced photoshoot reflected a “new reality” with “new rules”.

“Training without ice is very bad,” she said.

“But the whole world is living under the same conditions.

“We must live in the hope that the epidemic will end soon and not lose heart.”

Published in Sports

Denis Bedoya
Denis Bedoya

More from SportsMore posts in Sports »

Be First to Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *