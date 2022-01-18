‘It’s got a lot to do with a lot of the things in his head,’ admits Rangnick of Sancho’s struggle to live up to Man Utd hype.

JADON SANCHO is fighting a mental battle at Manchester United to live up to the hype and his high price tag.

Ralf Rangnick, the Red Devils’ manager, believes this and is desperately trying to get him to replicate his form at Borussia Dortmund before his £73 million move to Old Trafford.

Even what he produces on the practice field will suffice for the time being, but when it comes to games, he is completely absent.

“It’s a different league, a different competition, and it’s a lot more physical,” Rangnick explained.

He is a member of one of the world’s most prestigious clubs.

“A lot of the things up here in his head have to do with it as well.

“Whenever I see him train, he always shows up and is one of the best players there.

“Now it’s about transitioning to when he’s playing and demonstrating the same level and performance on the field.”

“It’s all about confidence with those kinds of players, with creative offensive players, knowing how good they can be and then demonstrating it in front of 75,000 or 45,000 at Villa Park.”

GET OVER £2,000 IN NEW CUSTOMER DEALS WITH FREE BETS!

“Of course, he has to do that in the end, he has to take that step again.”

“He is training at a very high level in most training sessions, and now it’s about transferring that to the pitch in the league competitions, the Premier League, the FA Cup, and the Champions League, which he can do.”

“There is no doubt in my mind that he is capable of doing so.”

But now it’s up to us to mold him into that type of player and see the same kind of results that he did at Borussia Dortmund.”

Rangnick believes that while it was easy to thrive after moving to the Bundesliga as a relative unknown, it has been a different story at United, one of the world’s biggest clubs.

He always shows up and is one of the best players in the training sessions whenever I see him.

After joining Dortmund from Manchester City, Sancho scored 50 goals and provided 66 assists in 137 games.

However, the 21-year-old has been unable to replicate his previous form, scoring only twice in 23 appearances while also failing to provide a single assist.

“It’s a difference if you come to Borussia Dortmund as an 18-year-old, unknown talented English boy,” Rangnick said.

From there, you can only improve and succeed.

“When compared to a situation where you come…

Infosurhoy’s most recent news in a nutshell.