It’s in the game: Real Madrid’s Marco Asensio wins big in FIFA 20 La Liga tournament (VIDEO)

Real Madrid playmaker Marco Asensio has made the best of the enforced break in global football by beating Leganes player Aitor Ruibal in an official La Liga FIFA 20 online tournament.

Twenty-four-year-old Asensio missed the entire La Liga season through injury, but he has obviously been keeping his thumbs occupied during his spell on the sidlelines, as he was crowned Spanish football’s undisputed FIFA 20 king in the esports tournament endorsed by La Liga.

An audience of around 170,000 people watched Asensio beat Ruibal in the final after a weekend of action involving 18 teams from the Spanish top flight.

The tournament was broadcast on national television, with Spanish media covering it extensively, and helped raise $150,000 to help the fight against the novel coronavirus which has claimed more than 1,720 lives across Spain.

Spanish publications Marca and AS were among those to report on the tournament, featuring live streams of games on their websites, with blog and play-by-play accounts of the action.

Barcelona and Real Mallorca were prohibited from taking part due to a sponsorship deal the clubs have in place with Konami, developers of rival game Pro Evolution Soccer.

The online tournament took place following the success last week of a virtual Seville derby between Real Betis’ Borja Iglesias and Sevilla’s Sergio Reguilon.

Miguel Angel Roman, a commentator and one of the most recognizable voices in Spanish football, provided analysis of the games, while players gave live post-match interviews to replicate the feel of a real game.

La Liga officials suspended play on March 12 in an attempt to mitigate the spread of the deadly Covid-19 which has decimated the global sporting calendar in recent weeks.