‘It’s just a stumbling block,’ says World’s Strongest Man 2021 champion Tom Stoltman.

‘It’s just a stumbling block,’ says Tom Stoltman, the World’s Strongest Man champion for the year 2021.

Tom Stoltman, the World’s Strongest Man, has spoken out about his struggle with autism.

The hulking Rangers fan was diagnosed with the disorder at the age of five and won the strongman title in June.

“I wanted to make it a bit more vocal, just to let people know I’m not shy, I’m not awkward, it’s just that this is what I’ve got and this is how I live with it,” he said in an interview with The National last year.

“I still struggle with it occasionally; I take a lot longer than other people to process certain things, and I’m still apprehensive about new experiences.”

“I’ve always wanted to be successful in order to help people with special needs.”

“I’ve given a lot of talks about it, and I want everyone to understand that just because we have a label on our heads doesn’t mean we’re any different from anyone else; we just have an extra hurdle to overcome.”

This year, the Scot, who competes with his older brother Luke and wears a size 17 shoe, also won Britain’s Strongest Man.

He also revealed that his autism has aided his career as a strongman.

“Before my diagnosis, when I was younger, I felt a lot of pressure because people in secondary school would see me get extra attention and help,” Stoltman told Bar Bend in April.

“Even when I first started doing strongman, people were paying attention because Luke was the one who did all the talking.”

“After that, every athlete and organization began to comprehend how I processed information.”

“I believe that autism makes you a better athlete because autistic people are OCD and stick to a routine.”

“Think about a strongman — eat, sleep, train, every day, repeat,” he continued.

My brain can now track my emotions as well, and I’ve come a long way.

“My brain can now cope with the fact that I wanted to train at 2:00 but couldn’t until 4:00.

Because of the change, I’m not nervous, panicked, or overwhelmed.

“You have to mature quickly in a sport like strongman.

There’s just you and 12 other people, and 12,000 people are watching you. There’s nowhere to hide.

“I got overwhelmed in a few shows and had to step back, and the Hercules Hold is one of them.

“Now, when I train, I repeat “squeeze, hold, squeeze, hold,” and it has greatly aided me.”

“It’s like… when you get those basic instructions…”

