‘It’s just crazy’: LeBron James surpasses Kobe Bryant for third place in NBA’s all-time scorers list

NBA superstar LeBron James achieved another career milestone on Saturday night as he eclipsed Kobe Bryant’s mark to move up to third place on the NBA’s all-time scoring list.

James hit a third-period layup to take his career total to 33,644 points, one ahead of Bryant, as he moved into the rarified air of the NBA’s all-time top three points scorers.

Despite Los Angeles Lakers star James’ achievement coming on the Philadelphia 76ers’ home court, the Sixers’ fans paid tribute to James with a standing ovation for reaching his milestone.

By the end of the game, the Sixers fans were still in celebratory mood, with their team having defeated the Lakers 108-91.

But despite the result, all the talk post-game was about James and his new points total.

“I’m happy just to be in any conversation with Kobe Bryant,” he said after the game.

“One of the all-time greatest basketball players to ever play, one of the all-time greatest Lakers. The man got two jerseys hanging up in Staples Center. It’s just crazy.”

James now has to find more than 3,000 more points to reach the second spot on the list, with Utah Jazz legend Karl Malone occupying that position on 36,928 points. The top spot is held by Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, with 38,387 points.

NBA ALL-TIME TOP SCORERS: THE TOP 10