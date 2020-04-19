‘It’s not a date’: Jon Jones responds after Jan Blachowicz says he wants to FIST champ as UFC trash talk takes explicit turn

Light heavyweight champion and compulsive social media trash-talker Jon Jones has labeled Jan Blachowicz “a strange guy” after the Pole responded to his plan to fight in his homeland by confessing he was eager to “fist” him.

After telling potential challenger Anthony Smith that “a douchebag like me could’ve completely had his way with you all night” in his first high-profile social media spat of the weekend, Jones seemed less enamored by the apparently intimate suggestion put forward by Blachowicz.

Jones announced he would “search for fresh meat on every soil” and “felt like popping some cherries in Poland” on Saturday, to which Warsaw-based Blachowicz replied: “So, it’s a date. Can’t wait to fist you.”

Rejecting the sexual parlance, Jones fired back: “First of all, it would be a fight, not a date…you’re not going to be fisting anyone. What a strange guy you are, Jan.”

When one fan suggested to Jones that the idea could be “a Polish thing,” he retorted: “I sure hope not.”

Blachowicz prides himself on what he terms his “legendary Polish power” and produced an animation last week proclaiming himself as the man to add to Jones’s sole defeat of his career to date, when he lost on a disqualification against Matt Hamill in 2009.

“You beat them all but there is still one guy left in the light heavyweight division,” he said. “[I] will give you the toughest challenge to date.”

Fight Night took place in Poland in 2015, when Blachowicz lost on a decision against Jimi Manuwa on the undercard of Mirko Cro Cop’s win over Gabriel Gonzaga, and in 2017, when he beat Devin Clark in the second round as support to Darren Till’s victory against Donald Cerrone.

Blachowicz had been the Polish MMA light heavyweight before switching to UFC in 2014, winning the title in 2011 and successfully defending it twice.

The Prince of Cieszyn has won nine of his 14 UFC fights and avenged his 2015 loss to Corey Anderson with a first-round knockout of the American in February to secure his third straight victory.

