‘It’s Not Even Close,’ says Keyshawn Johnson of the AFC’s best team.

ESPN’s Keyshawn Johnson declared the AFC’s best team on the record on Monday.

Despite the fact that Kansas City’s offense didn’t explode like it did last week, Key believes the Chiefs’ 19-9 victory was enough to prove they’re the best in the conference.

“They’re, in my opinion, the best team in the AFC,” Johnson said.

“It isn’t even close.”

They’ll go to the Super Bowl if they get homefield advantage in the AFC.”

While the Chiefs are capable of scoring more than 19, in the NFL, a win is a win.

Kansas City has by far the best quarterback in the AFC, as well as one of the best offensive minds on the coaching staff.

As the season progresses, Steve Spagnuolo’s defenses tend to improve, and he has that unit gelling.

The Chiefs have been playing excellent defense the last three weeks, and it’s hard to believe their explosive offense will be shut down for long.

Even after all these years, Arrowhead Stadium has some of the best fans in the league, and the Chiefs still have one of the best HFAs.

Following some early-season struggles, Kansas City is now 7-4 on the season.

After the bye week, they’ll look to continue to improve.

When the Chiefs return, they face the Raiders, Broncos, and Chargers in three consecutive AFC West games.

How they perform during that stretch could have a big impact on where this team finishes the season.

