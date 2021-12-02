It’s “Not Happening” for Matt Rhule to go to Oklahoma, according to a report.

It’s “Not Happening” for Matt Rhule to go to Oklahoma, according to reports.

Oklahoma’s football program has a major hole to fill after Lincoln Riley’s abrupt departure.

Several candidates have been linked to the job now that the search for a new coach has officially begun.

Matt Rhule of the Carolina Panthers is the most recent coach to be linked to Oklahoma’s job opening.

The Athletic’s Bruce Feldman, on the other hand, just poured cold water on that rumor.

Feldman just said that Rhule’s trip to Oklahoma isn’t going to happen.

Feldman tweeted on Wednesday afternoon, “Have seen some speculation about Matt Rhule to OU.”

“I was told that wasn’t going to happen.”

