‘It’s not like buying a smartphone,’ Klopp says of Salah speculation, revealing ‘a lot of things from the agent’s perspective.’

‘It’s not like buying a smartphone,’ Klopp says of Salah’s negotiations, revealing “a lot of things from the agent’s side.”

JURGEN KLOPP insisted that signing a new contract with Mo Salah is “not like buying a smartphone.”

And the Liverpool manager hinted that the player’s agent is to blame for many of the deal’s snags.

Salah’s current contract at Anfield expires in just 18 months.

And, with the pressure mounting to get a deal done before Europe’s other big clubs try to pounce, the Reds boss knows it won’t be easy.

“I don’t know what else I can say on top of what I already said,” Klopp said when asked about the Salah saga.

‘What is the problem?’ To be honest, I wouldn’t say there is a problem; these are just conversations.

“In normal life, in business, when two large companies try to come together, it doesn’t happen overnight.”

“A big contract isn’t like buying a smartphone, where you sign one document and you’re done.”

“There are a lot of factors to consider, some from the perspective of the club, some from the perspective of the player, and a lot from the perspective of the agent.”

That’s all there is to it.”

Klopp said earlier this week that he was confident that everything would be resolved.

“It has nothing unexpected in it,” he said.

“I’m sure Mo wants to stay.”

We’d like Mo to stay with us.

That’s where we are right now.

It will take some time.

“I believe it is in a good location.”

I’m very optimistic.”

Salah told GQ Magazine that Liverpool should pay him what he is worth.

“I want to stay,” he said, “but it’s not in my hands.”

It is in their control.

I’m not looking for anything out of the ordinary.

“They know exactly what I’m looking for.”

I’m not expecting anything out of the ordinary.

“The thing is, when you ask for something and they show you that they can give it to you because they appreciate what you did for the club, that’s when you know you’re getting something.”

“This is my fifth year here.

I’m very familiar with the club.

I adore the audience.

I am adored by my fans.

“However, the administration has been informed of the situation.

It is in their control.

“I can’t honestly say I hadn’t considered the Ballon d’Or.”

No, I’m not convinced.

“My ambition is to be the best player on the planet.”

Salah joined Liverpool from Roma in 2017 for a fee of £36.5 million and has since scored 148 goals in just 229 games.

In 2019, he led Liverpool to Champions League glory, and a year later, he won the Premier League for the first time.

At the moment, the Egyptian captain…

