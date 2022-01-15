‘It’s not the end of the world,’ says Tyson Fury, who plans to fight in March, but Bob Arum warns that the fight could be moved up a week or two.

﻿‘It’s not the end of the world,’ says Tyson Fury, who plans to fight in March, but Bob Arum warns that it could be pushed back a week or two.

On March 26, TYSON FURY plans to return to the ring.

However, his American promoter Bob Arum has warned that it may be postponed by a week or two.

Fury wants to fight again before April, but Arum says if he doesn’t, it won’t be the end of the world.

The Gypsy King’s most likely next opponent has been suggested to be Dillian Whyte.

However, if negotiations with the BodySnatcher remain stalled, Andy Ruiz Jr and Robert Helenius have been mentioned.

“That is up to Tyson,” said Arum, who is 90 years old.

Other opponents have been discussed.

“It’s not the end of the world if the fight is a week or two later [than March 26].”

Whyte was also told by Arum to “quit screwing around” and agree to a fight with Fury.

Fury’s heavyweight title was recently ordered to be defended against mandatory challenger Whyte by the WBC.

They later confirmed that any purse split would be 80 percent in favor of the champion.

Fuming Whyte has since protested the decision and filed an appeal, pushing the purse bid dates back.

However, American promoter Frank Warren and Hall of Famer Bob Arum are prepared to pay the British contender a large sum of money to end the feud.

“If he wants the fight and stops wasting his time, he can get a good payday and prove that he is of world-class calibre by taking on Fury,” Arum added.

“That’s a fight we’d like to do.”

It’s a good fight for the United Kingdom.

“Whyte should meet with myself and Frank Warren and work out a guarantee, and we’ll get this show on the road.”

“Come to the table, and let’s see if we can work something out.

Let’s not waste any more time.

“I’m not familiar with Dillian, but I’m guessing he’s looking for a fight.”

I’m not familiar with his mental state.

“Let’s get Fury to fight Whyte, and let’s let Oleksandr Usyk fight Anthony Joshua, who is contracted.”

