‘It’s really bad for tennis,’ Murray says of Djokovic’s visa woes, as Becker advises him to get a Covid shot.

ANDY MURRAY has called Novak Djokovic’s visa situation in Australia “really bad for tennis.”

After touching down in Melbourne ahead of the Australian Open, world No. 1 Djokovic was denied entry.

The dispute stems from Djokovic’s medical exemption to compete in the tournament despite being unvaccinated.

Officials at the border, however, claim that he ‘failed to provide appropriate evidence’ for entry.

And Djokovic is currently being held in an immigration detention center after his visa was revoked, despite the fact that he has filed an appeal.

The Australian government also failed in its attempt to postpone Djokovic’s visa hearing until after the Australian Open draw is finalized, but a judge has ruled in his favor.

Murray, an on-court rival, said of the situation, “I think everyone is shocked by it, to be honest.”

“Right now, I’m going to say two things about it.

First and foremost, I hope Novak is fine.

“I’m familiar with him and have always had a positive relationship with him, and I hope he’s doing well.”

“The second point is that it isn’t good for tennis in any way, and I don’t believe it is good for anyone involved.”

“I believe it is extremely bad.”

Boris Becker, Djokovic’s former coach and friend, has advised him to get vaccinated to avoid future complications.

The 34-year-old ‘cannot continue like this,’ according to the German.

“If he is sent back, Novak will have to rethink a few things,” Becker told Bild.

“I strongly advise him to have a vaccination if he wants to continue his career.”

“Does he want to have this conversation before every tournament? In any case, he can’t keep doing it like this.”