‘It’s terrifying!’ Dinamo Brest player Artem Milevskiy claims suit should be held off amid Covid-19 risk in Belarus

Dinamo Brest player Artem Milevskiy insists Belarusian football principals ought to have postponed his team’s match at FC Vitebsk this Saturday because of the high infection price in the location, and also explained the situation as “frightening”.

The 5th round of Belarus Premier League(Vysheyshaya Liga)games is established to be organized this weekend, with Dinamo taking on Vitebsk on Saturday. The league stays the only top football department in Europe that has actually not postponed their calendar due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Despite the absence of any type of steps put in place however the Belarusian FA to fight the spread of the condition in the Eastern European nation, Milevskiy, one of Belarus’ celebrity players, says that as a result of the current high danger of infected in the Vitebsk area, the suit ought to have been postponed.

“We have a match with Vitebsk. There’s a tight spot with coronavirus there. They (Belarusian FA) should have reorganized it, yet they have not. It’s kinda terrifying,” the 33-year-old Belarus-born, former Ukraine worldwide was estimated as claiming.