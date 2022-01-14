It’s time for an extra promotion spot to the EFL; the National League’s standard demands it.

There is such a small gap between the top of the National League and the bottom of League Two that promotion should be expanded.

The distinctions between the lowest tier of league football and the highest tier of non-league football were blurrier than ever in 2021.

Wrexham appointed Phil Parkinson, who had previously held two League One positions.

Dave Challinor, who had just been promoted to League Two with Hartlepool, moved to Stockport to take over as manager.

Paul Mullin, the top scorer in League Two during Cambridge United’s promotion, was demoted two divisions.

Ben Tozer and Paddy Madden thought the same thing.

This new market of movement down and up the leagues raises questions about the definitions of “league” and “non-league.”

In terms of technical definitions, the terms are correct.

League Two is the EFL’s bottom tier, and the National League is the top tier of a separate body with a separate jurisdiction.

By almost every other metric, however, the disparity is virtually non-existent.

Dropping into the National League has clearly lost its stigma.

It’s a great place for young players to grow.

In terms of attendances, League Two has eight clubs with average crowds of more than 5,000 this season, compared to six in the National League.

Last season, 11 different league clubs were knocked out of the FA Cup by non-league teams.

More clubs (Lincoln City and Cheltenham) have been promoted from the National League than have been relegated back to non-league (Macclesfield), and the current top four in League Two includes three recently promoted National League clubs (Forest Green, Tranmere Rovers, and Sutton United).

Macclesfield’s demise was caused by financial mismanagement, which resulted in liquidation.

The same can be said for clubs that are relegated from the EFL. Cheltenham was the last club to be promoted at the first time of asking in 2015-16.

Even with their EFL parachute payments, last season’s relegated pair of Southend United and Grimsby Town are 18th and 10th in the National League, respectively.

However, since Cheltenham’s 101-point title triumph, the division has changed drastically.

Standards have been set.

News summary from Infosurhoy in the United Kingdom.

It’s time for an extra promotion place to the EFL – the standard of the National League merits change