‘It’s unthinkable,’ say Premier League and EFL clubs, who are worried about the return of behind-closed-doors games.

‘It’s unthinkable,’ say Premier League and EFL clubs, who are ‘terrified’ of the return of behind-closed-doors games.

Clubs are facing the prospect of games without crowds and huge revenue losses as Covid threatens to derail the football season once again.

It’s been a week of hastily convened and then postponed meetings, rapidly shifting perspectives, and the return of the “unthinkable” prospect of behind-closed-doors games, according to one EFL executive.

Everyone on the Zoom call knew it was a comma rather than a full-stop in the Premier League’s latest brush with the pandemic when the league decided to keep playing games on Monday lunchtime.

Football’s reaction to the Omicron variant, which has seen Covid cases skyrocket and games postponed, has been described as “chaos,” according to one executive.

Others in the game are sympathetic, with both the Premier League and the EFL deferring to the Department of Culture, Media and Sport on whether or not to return to the empty stadiums that everyone in the game hoped were relegated to history.

How is football supposed to take the lead if the government is unsure what to do?

In a candid conversation, Bradford City CEO Ryan Sparks says, “There are just no answers at the moment.”

His team is dealing with a Covid outbreak that has resulted in two games being canceled and a total of ten cases.

He is concerned about the well-being of the players.

“Players aren’t just testing positive; they’re sick,” he says. “However, we – as a game – expect them to come back after the period of isolation and play within 24 hours.”

The EFL’s message to clubs right now is to keep planning as if fixtures will be filled with fans in the stands.

The only certainty is that Boxing Day games in England will draw large crowds, while in Wales and Scotland, fans will be restricted or barred entirely.

Few expect England to remain the outlier for long, but the prospect of games played behind closed doors is terrifying for many.

Premier League clubs have decided to continue playing this week, but will continue to “monitor” the situation.

They communicate with the DCMS on a regular basis, and despite the fact that managers such as Thomas Tuchel are increasingly speaking out against players being pushed to play, no one at executive is doing so.

