ITV has refused to broadcast replays of a FA Cup match in which Chelsea loanee Gallagher was left with a bloodied face after a nasty collision.

CONOR GALLAGHER was injured badly in Crystal Palace’s FA Cup third-round match against Millwall, which ITV refused to show.

After missing the Eagles’ last two matches, Gallagher returned to the starting XI on Saturday afternoon for their trip to The Den.

But, after being caught with a stray elbow in the 11th minute, he needed medical attention.

Gallagher was caught on the right side of his face by an accidental left elbow from George Saville.

Gallagher drew blood as a result of the glancing blow, and Palace’s medical team treated him right away.

Gallagher’s injury was not replayed by ITV, the broadcaster.

“One or two of you may be having your lunch,” said commentator Clive Tyldesley, “so we won’t go in too close.”

“There’s no malice,” Tyldesley said of the collision. “He’ll get worse in his career.”

GET OVER £2,000 IN NEW CUSTOMER DEALS WITH FREE BETS

Gallagher pretended to deceive so much in the first half that he was singled out by the Den crowd.

In addition, some fans hurled homophobic abuse at the Chelsea loanee.

For the profanity and abusive chanting, ITV issued two apologies.

“We’d like to apologize if our effects microphone picked up some obscene language there a moment or two ago,” Tyldesley said at the outset.

“Again, we must apologise for any foul language that has been picked up,” he said late in the first half.

Millwall took the lead in the 18th minute thanks to former Arsenal player Benik Afobe.

After capitalizing on an unforced error by Eagles goalkeeper Jack Butland, Afobe scored from close range for his sixth goal of the season.