ITV Rugby: Full schedule of Gallagher Premiership games on TV, including the final date and when highlights will be broadcast

Everything you need to know about Premiership rugby’s return to terrestrial television, thanks to an agreement between ITV and the Premiership until 2023-24.

Premiership rugby will return to terrestrial television at the end of January, with the final also being broadcast free-to-air in what broadcasters hope will be a “Super Bowl moment.”

On 30 January, ITV will broadcast the first of five live matches this season, including the Twickenham final in June.

Matches will be broadcast in real time on BT Sport, the Premiership’s primary broadcaster.

However, the league’s new chief executive, Simon Massie-Taylor, believes that this deal, which comes four months after Channel 5’s terrestrial coverage ended, will allow the Twickenham final to become “that national moment, that Super Bowl moment, when all rugby fans are tuning in to watch it on ITV and BT Sport,” is a chance for the game to become “that national moment, that Super Bowl moment,” when “all rugby fans are tuning in to watch it on ITV and BT Sport.”

“Generally across sport, these national moments are becoming more and more on free-to-air TV – you have seen the Emma Raducanu [US Open] piece, the Formula One [final race]piece, the cricket World Cup final, and so on,” Massie-Taylor said.

Due to a clash with Royal Ascot on ITV, this year’s Premiership final will be broadcast on ITV4, while next season and in 2023-24, there will be seven live matches per year, including the final.

Former England players David Flatman and Topsy Ojo will present a highlights package on ITV4, which Massie-Taylor said “has disproportionate importance to our core fans – they were really gutted about the programme going from Channel 5”.

The deal, according to Massie-Taylor, will have little direct revenue impact on the Premiership’s 13 clubs, who have needed cash injections from owners and investors, as well as government loans, during the Covid period’s financial downturn. However, the Premiership could gain viewers from ITV’s existing rugby audience, which watches its annual coverage of England Six Nations matches and the World Cup every four years.

“The promotional benefits were a big part of why ITV was chosen,” Massie-Taylor explained.

“The Premiership’s constant challenge is to reach out to the eight million rugby fans who watch the Six Nations.”

The free-to-air television.

UK news summary from Infosurhoy

Rugby on ITV: Full schedule of Gallagher Premiership fixtures on TV, final date and when highlights are shown