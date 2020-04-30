ITV will show EVERY match of Euro 96 to keep fans entertained during coronavirus pandemic

ITV will show every match of Euro 96 to keep fans entertained amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The broadcaster released a teaser trailer on Wednesday morning showcasing the highlights of one of England’s most famous tournaments.

Euro 96 Relived gets underway on Monday, May 11 on ITV 4 and the ITV Hub.

With Euro 2020 postponed until next year due to the Covid-19 crisis, fans can tune in to watch the re-run of the tournament from 24 years ago next month.

The Three Lions, managed by Terry Venables, reached the semi-finals of the competition with Alan Shearer winning the Golden Boot.

The 30-second trailer features the likes of England legends Paul Gascoigne and Shearer as well as former Germany forward Jurgen Klinsmann.

The soundtrack for the short clip is Baddiel, Skinner and The Lightning Seeds’ Three Lions song created for the 1996 tournament held in England.

‘This trailer should give fans a taste of the atmosphere surrounding one of this country’s all-time great sporting events, Euro 96,’ Ed Ross, ITV’s Marketing Controller, said.

‘With no football to look forward to in the near future, we’re aiming to bring back some of the fun, anticipation and celebration of that sunny summer for fans to enjoy at home.’

ITV will show all 31 matches from the 1996 European Championships on its Hub platform with England’s games against Switzerland, Scotland, Holland, Spain and eventual winners Germany being televised on ITV 4.

Euro 96 Relived starts on ITV Hub on Monday, May 11.