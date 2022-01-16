Ivory Coast gifted Sierra Leone a last-gasp Afcon equalizer thanks to a comedy of errors from the goalkeeper and a slipping defender.

With a comedy of errors from the keeper and a slipping defender, Ivory Coast gifted Sierra Leone a last-gasp Afcon equalizer.

After allowing Sierra Leone to score a COMICAL stoppage-time equalizer in the Africa Cup of Nations, the Ivory Coast was devastated.

The Ivorians appeared to have secured a second consecutive victory thanks to goals from ex-West Ham striker Sebastien Haller and Arsenal’s Nicolas Pepe.

After a goalkeeping blunder due to poor pitch conditions, Sierre Leone were gifted a dramatic late equalizer.

Badra Ali Sangare, however, attempted to claim a poor defensive header back in the 93rd minute…and dropped the ball inside his own penalty area.

Steven Caulker, a former Tottenham and Cardiff defender, was on hand to pick up the pieces for Sierra Leone as he squared for Alhaji Kamara.

And he didn’t make a blunder when he fired home to save a point for his country.

Sierra Leone’s players, substitutes, and coaching staff celebrated by piling on top of one another in the corner.

“Pitch conditions or just poor goalkeeping? It does look like a farmer’s field, but the keeper is at fault there,” one social media user commented in response to the goal.

“Competing with Martinez for the best howler of the season,” one commenter added.

“Sierra Leone are reminding all of us why we love football so much, they are a great team to watch,” one third said of Sierra Leone’s performance.

As keeper Sangare was forced off with an injury, more bizarre antics ensued.

Former Tottenham defender Serge Aurier was forced to take up the gloves with only seconds remaining in the game.

Thankfully, he did not have to deal with anything too taxing because the game ended in a 2-2 tie.

Sierra Leone has four points from its first two Africa Cup of Nations games.

They held defending champions Algeria to a scoreless draw in their tournament opener.

They will now prepare for their final group match against Equatorial Guinea.

