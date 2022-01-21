Ivory Coast’s Wilf Zaha will become the first footballer to play for and against England.

The FA announced that England will play Ivory Coast for the first time in March, giving Wilfried Zaha the opportunity to make history.

On March 29, Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha became the first England international to face the Three Lions in an official friendly at Wembley.

Under Roy Hodgson, Zaha, 29, received two England caps.

He made his debut in November 2012, replacing Raheem Sterling in a 4-2 friendly loss to Sweden, and was then a late substitute for Theo Walcott in the 3-2 win over Scotland at Wembley the following August.

After falling out of England’s plans, Zaha, who was born in Abidjan, took advantage of FIFA rules that allowed him to return to his homeland because he had not played a competitive match for the Three Lions.

Zaha has now earned 23 caps for Ivory Coast, scoring five goals in the process, despite the fact that he is currently injured and unavailable for the African Cup of Nations.

Gareth Southgate wanted non-European opponents for his final warm-up match before the World Cup in Qatar in November.

With the rest of the world having finished their World Cup qualifying campaigns, the Ivorians, who were knocked out of the African play-offs in March after being eliminated by Cameroon in November, were the standout option.

Eric Bailly of Manchester United, Frank Kessie of AC Milan, Maxwel Cornet of Burnley, Nicolas Pepe of Arsenal, and Sebastien Haller of Ajax, the top scorer in the Champions League with ten goals so far this season.

On March 26, England will host Switzerland at Wembley Stadium.

Southgate’s team will then play four Nations League group games, including away matches against Hungary and Germany before hosting Italy and Hungary in June.

The remaining Nations League ties, away to Italy and then at home against Germany in late September, will be their final pre-World Cup matches.

