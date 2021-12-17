Jack Grealish discusses his struggles since joining Manchester City for £100 million and how he hopes to kick-start his career with the Premier League champions.

JACK GREALISH admits that when he signed for Manchester City, he expected to double his goals and assists from Aston Villa.

As a result, the £100 million England star’s first few months at the Etihad have been more difficult than he anticipated.

Pep Guardiola assured him that his performances were fine on a regular basis, but Grealish was desperate to contribute more.

He only managed two goals and three assists in his first 16 appearances for his new club.

That’s why his headed goal against Leeds on Tuesday night came as such a relief – and he’s hoping it’ll be the catalyst for his Man City career to take off.

“It’s probably been a little harder than I anticipated,” Grealish said.

“I expected to come here and more than double my goals and assists from Villa.

Although this isn’t the case right now, I still believe I’ve done reasonably well.

“I think the goals and assists are something I’ve struggled with a little bit.”

“Hopefully, now that I’ve settled in, I’ll be able to start getting to know the players, the team, the coaching staff, and the club as a whole.”

I’m hoping to be able to get started right away.

“I can’t complain because I scored for the first time in a long time on Tuesday.”

Guardiola was desperate to sign Grealish in the summer and stood by him when he failed to make an impact for his new club.

The 26-year-old was named to the starting lineup most weeks, ahead of several key City players, and he finally scored this week.

“The goals and assists haven’t been there recently,” he says, “but he has kept reassuring me that I am playing well.”

“He just kept telling me to hang in there and the goals and assists will come,” I explained.

“Of course they did against Leeds, and hopefully it’s the first of many.”

Despite the fact that City has a plethora of talented players on their books, Grealish has quickly identified who the club’s main man is.

He believes that ‘footballaholic’ manager Guardiola has already won them a slew of games this season due to his meticulous preparation and tactical tweaks.

That’s why the news that City manager Pep Guardiola had received an ‘inconclusive’ Covid test ahead of Sunday’s match against Newcastle was so concerning.

“He does so much,” Grealish said.

I believe he is completely enamored with football and that…

