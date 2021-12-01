Jack Grealish has revealed that he ‘100%’ wants to return to Aston Villa after leaving for a world record £100 million transfer to Manchester City.

Jack Grealish, a Manchester City midfielder, has stated that he ‘100%’ wants to return to his boyhood club Aston Villa at some point in the future.

The 26-year-old left Villa for a British transfer record of £100 million in the summer.

But he’s already planning a trip back to his old haunts.

“It’s a club that is very dear to my heart, and I definitely hope to return there,” he told the Telegraph.

“That’s something that’s always been on my mind.”

Ashley Young has done it, and I 100% intend to follow in her footsteps.”

Grealish claims the club was heading for Europe, but he had no idea how long it would take to get there, which influenced his decision to leave.

“You only get one shot at your career, and it just flies by,” he continued.

“I believe Villa is heading in that direction (Europe), but I didn’t know how long it would take us.”

“I would have regretted it for the rest of my life if I hadn’t come here.”

I recall Michael Owen saying something similar about Real Madrid.

“If you look at the majority of my England teammates, I was probably the last to play Champions League (football).”

“You could probably name two or three players who haven’t, like Kalvin Phillips and Sam Johnstone.”

The Euro 2020 hero of England could follow in the footsteps of current Villa player Ashley Young.

Before joining Manchester United, the 36-year-old spent four years with the Villans, from 2007 to 2011.

Young won every English competition available, as well as the Europa League.

Last season, the left-back had a successful stint in Italy, winning the Serie A with Inter Milan before returning to Birmingham.

Grealish could also face his former club for the first time since his departure on Wednesday night.

In recent weeks, he has battled a muscle injury, but it appears he has overcome it.

He also says he’will clap the ground on all four sides.’

