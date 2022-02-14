Jackson becomes the first African-American woman to win a Winter Olympic gold medal.

Jackson becomes the first Black woman to win an individual Winter Olympic gold medal.

Erin Jackson wins the women’s 500m race in 37.04 seconds.

ANKARA

Erin Jackson of Team USA won the individual gold medal in the Winter Olympics for the first time in 37.04 seconds.

“At the (hashtag)WinterOlympics, @ErinJackson480 is the first Black woman to win an individual medal in speedskating,” Team USA tweeted.

Since Bonnie Blair in 1994, the 29-year-old athlete is the first American woman to win an Olympic gold in speed skating.

Norway has the most medals with 21, including nine golds, five silvers, and seven bronzes, followed by Germany, which has eight golds, five silvers, and one bronze.