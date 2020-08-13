Jadon Sancho indicates intentions as Man Utd transfer target breaks silence

Manchester United transfer target Jadon Sancho branded his Borussia Dortmund team-mates a “special bunch” as he hinted he sees a long-term future at the club.

Sancho played 45 minutes against Altach in a 6-0 win as the German club started their pre-season in Switzerland.

Despite heavy links with a move back to the Premier League, Sancho is with Dortmund’s squad and impressed as they got back in action.

After staying silent amid intense speculation, Sancho was interviewed after the game.

And he appeared to indicate he is happy at the club as he hailed their “special” squad and spoke of his desire to guide their next generation as a dressing room leader.

“I love playing with this lot,” Sancho declared. “It is a special bunch.

“We’ve got some special young players coming up. I am really happy to share the pitch with them and guide them.

“I was once in their shoes, playing with the seniors. I am happy for them.

“I joined when I was 17. Some of the lads are the same age.

“I’ve been there and done that. I can guide them in what’s good and what isn’t. I can hopefully motivate them as well.”

Former United transfer target Jude Bellingham made his debut in the game, setting up another player once on United’s radar, Erling Haaland, for one of his two goals.

But all eyes are now on Sancho as United fans wait to see if the two clubs can end their stand-off and agree a deal.

Dortmund are adamant they will not let Sancho go for less than £100million with United valuing him closer to £80million.

His comments also cast doubt on whether he will push for a move or be content to stay put with several years left on his contract in Germany.