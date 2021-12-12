Jaguars Coaches Have Been Confirmed by Urban Meyer

On Saturday, NFLcom published a damning report on Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer’s tenure, revealing some troubling interactions between Meyer and his staff.

Meyer confirmed the report on Sunday – or at least the majority of it.

Meyer told FOX’s Jay Glazer that during a staff meeting, he referred to his assistant coaches as “losers.”

Meyer claims to be harsh with his assistants.

Urban Meyer Has Confirmed What He Called Jaguars Coaches

Jay talked to Urban directly. Meyer said the part in @TomPelissero report regarding the argument with Marvin Jones didn’t happen but the rest of the report is true. Said “He’s hard on his coaches”, said the only part not true in the report is regarding Jones — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) December 12, 2021

Here’s the video: “Yes, absolutely.” Urban added he still believes he has the full support of #Jaguars ownership. pic.twitter.com/Hl75XyICka — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) December 12, 2021