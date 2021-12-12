Trending
Infosurhoy

Jaguars Coaches Have Been Confirmed By Urban Meyer

0
By on Sports

Jaguars Coaches Have Been Confirmed by Urban Meyer

On Saturday, NFLcom published a damning report on Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer’s tenure, revealing some troubling interactions between Meyer and his staff.

Meyer confirmed the report on Sunday – or at least the majority of it.

Meyer told FOX’s Jay Glazer that during a staff meeting, he referred to his assistant coaches as “losers.”

Meyer claims to be harsh with his assistants.

Urban Meyer Has Confirmed What He Called Jaguars Coaches

Urban Meyer Has Confirmed What He Called Jaguars Coaches

During a staff meeting, Meyer delivered a biting message that he’s a winner and his assistant coaches are losers, according to several people informed of the contents of the meeting, challenging each coach individually to explain when they’ve ever won and forcing them to defend their résumés.

Comments are closed.