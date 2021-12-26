Jaguars RB James Robinson is forced to leave the game after suffering a potentially serious injury.

After suffering a potentially serious injury, Jaguars running back James Robinson was forced to leave the game.

The Jacksonville Jaguars’ bad season got even worse on Sunday, when starting running back James Robinson left the field with a potentially serious injury.

Robinson collapsed to the ground shortly after an offensive snap in the first quarter of the Jaguars’ game against the New York Jets on Sunday.

The 23-year-old fell down and grabbed his ankle without coming into contact with anyone.

Robinson was quickly loaded onto the injury cart by the training staff.

According to Mia O’Brien, the Jaguars running back was sobbing and wearing a towel over his head.

Robinson was ruled out for the game with an Achilles injury shortly after returning to the locker room.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the second-year ballcarrier’s Achilles was torn.

INJURY UPDATE: RB James Robinson is out with an Achilles injury — JaguarsPR (@JaguarsPR) December 26, 2021

#Jaguars RB James Robinson, who left the field with a lower leg injury, is out with a torn Achilles. He’ll have an MRI to determine the extent. Just an awful way to end the season. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 26, 2021