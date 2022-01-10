Jaguars running back has an eye-opening statement about Trevor Lawrence.

Trevor Lawrence has a telling admission from a Jaguars running back.

It would be an understatement to say that Trevor Lawrence’s rookie season in 2021 was not a success.

He threw for 3,641 yards and had a terrible TDINT ratio of 1217 at the end of the season.

Nonetheless, against the Colts on Sunday, he had his best game of the season.

Lawrence had a touchdown pass on his first 11 completions and finished the game with 223 yards passing and two touchdowns.

Despite his strong performance, Jaguars running back Dare Ogunbowale said Lawrence’s season has been a nightmare, but praised his leadership in the face of adversity.

“For a rookie, having to deal with the things that we dealt with was a nightmare season,” Ogunbowale said.

“It must have been difficult for him to deal with, but he overcame it and was able to lead us, and I’m excited to watch him grow in the future.”

Jaguars Running Back Has Telling Admission On Trevor Lawrence

Jaguars Running Back Has Telling Admission On Trevor Lawrence