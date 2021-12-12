Jaguars’ Urban Meyer Plan Is Revealed, According to a Report

Urban Meyer does not appear to be leaving anytime soon.

NFLcom published a scathing assessment of Meyer’s time in Jacksonville on Saturday.

Both on and off the field, the Jaguars’ first-year head coach appears to be struggling.

In Jacksonville, where Meyer has struggled to connect with his players and assistant coaches, tensions are said to be rising.

Despite this, the Jaguars don’t appear to be planning to part ways with Meyer.

Meyer is expected to be retained by the Jaguars beyond 2022, according to ESPN.

On Sunday, Jacksonville will face Tennessee.

At 1 p.m., the game will begin.

ET (Extraterrestrial Time)

Report: Jaguars’ Plan For Urban Meyer Revealed

Report: Jaguars’ Plan For Urban Meyer Revealed

Months of tension surrounding Jaguars coach Urban Meyer has boiled over with multiple run-ins with players and other coaches in recent weeks, sources say, renewing questions in league circles about whether Meyer’s stay in Jacksonville could end after just one tumultuous season. At this point, there are no signs that Jaguars owner Shad Khan is seriously considering a change. One of the NFL’s most patient and supportive owners, Khan dreamed for years of Meyer — a three-time college national champion at Florida and Ohio State — coaching his team and overhauling the culture of a franchise accustomed to losing, before finally luring him out of retirement in January. (A spokesman for Khan declined comment for this story.)