Jahan Dotson, a wide receiver for Penn State, has decided to return in 2022.

Jahan Dotson, a wide receiver for Penn State, revealed what his future holds beyond his team’s upcoming bowl game on Monday afternoon.

He’s ready to go pro after a fantastic 2021 season.

Dotson declared for the 2022 NFL Draft on Twitter.

As a result, he’ll skip the Outback Bowl.

“I appreciate my teammates and coaches for pushing me every day and shaping me into the man I am today,” Dotson said.

“To my family, I love you all more than you can imagine; this journey has been nothing short of incredible, and I can’t wait to keep going with you by my side.”

“As a result, I’ve decided to skip the bowl game and enter the NFL Draft in 2022.”

Words cannot express my gratitude to the best university and fans in the country.”

Dotson’s complete statement is as follows:

