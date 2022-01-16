Jahleel Billingsley, a tight end for Alabama, has announced a major transfer.

Jahleel Billingsley, an Alabama tight end, has announced a major transfer.

Jahleel Billingsley, an Alabama tight end, entered the transfer portal last week on Tuesday, shortly after the Crimson Tide lost in the national championship game to the Georgia Bulldogs.

He revealed his landing location on Sunday.

Billlingsley will join Steve Sarkisian and the Texas Longhorns, according to Justin Wells of On3 Sports.

With two years left on his eligibility, he’ll arrive in Austin.

Based on his movements earlier in the week, Billingsley’s decision is unsurprising.

The former Crimson Tide tight end posted on Instagram on Friday that he was in Austin, Texas, for a visit.

Billingsley announced his commitment to the team just two days later.

