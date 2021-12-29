Jaire Alexander, a cornerback for the Green Bay Packers, will make a significant roster decision.

Jaire Alexander, a cornerback for the Packers, has made a significant roster decision.

Jaire Alexander, the Green Bay Packers’ star cornerback, hasn’t played since Week 4 due to a shoulder injury, but the team gave him some good news today.

Alexander will be added to the 53-man active roster today, according to Packers head coach Matt LaFleur.

Green Bay had until the end of the day to either add Alexander to the roster or put him on the injured reserve list for the rest of the season.

Although there’s no guarantee Alexander will play in a game this season, the Packers’ move shows they believe he can help them in the final two games of the regular season and/or in the playoffs.

