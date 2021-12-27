Jake Fromm Makes a Brutally Honest Acknowledgement About His First NFL Start

Jake Fromm Makes a Brutally Honest Acknowledgement About His 1st NFL Start

Jake Fromm, the quarterback for the New York Giants, had a memorable–or, more accurately, forgettable–starting debut.

On Sunday, he made his first NFL start against the Eagles and didn’t appear to be fully prepared.

He was benched in the third quarter after completing only six of 17 passes for 25 yards and one interception.

Following the loss, Fromm was forthright about how he thought his start went.

“I don’t believe it gets any worse,” he said.

