Jake Paul, a YouTuber-turned-boxer, believes he could ‘do some damage’ in the octagon after retiring from boxing.

JAKE PAUL has ruled out a move to MMA in the near future, but he is confident in his ability to cause serious ‘damage’ inside the ring.

Before his rematch with Tyron Woodley last December, the YouTuber turned boxer began toying with the idea of switching to MMA, and he has continued to do so.

But, despite his recent hints, entering the cage isn’t on the Problem Child’s mind right now.

“I won’t be doing MMA anytime soon,” he told FOX Business when asked about switching sports.

“However, because of my wrestling background, I believe I could eventually see myself in a fight.”

“So if I just learn some kicks, Jiu-Jitsu, and rear-naked chokes, I could be doing some damage in there,” he says.

If UFC legend Khabib Nurmagomedov came out of retirement to face him, Paul, 25, recently stated that he would compete in his Eagle FC promotion.

“I would fight Khabib in MMA if they wanted to make that offer,” he said during an appearance on The MMA Hour.

“Because that would be fun.”

That would pique my interest, especially if I had more training time.

That would be an epic battle.

“I’m guessing a million or two million pay-per-view buys, and all I’d have to do is improve my wrestling skills.”

“Because standing up, I could outstrike him.”

Paul is currently donning his promoter’s hat as he promotes Amanda Serrano’s highly anticipated April 26 match against Katie Taylor.

The former Disney star, on the other hand, is planning a comeback in September.

“There’s a lot going on in other aspects of my life,” he said.

“I’m going to do these press conferences here over the next two weeks to help with the promotion of Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano, and I’m very busy with my venture capital fund on the business side of things.”

“As a result, I haven’t returned to the gym or trained in any way.”

“I’ll have to talk to my coaches about it, but I’m thinking August-September.”

Perhaps someday.

I’m attempting to solve the problem.

“Obviously, things can change if the stars align in some way or if I have a change of heart,” he says, “but right now I don’t feel like I’m that motivated to just go back into another training camp.”

