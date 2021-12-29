Jake Paul admits that the rematch with Tyron Woodley was not his ‘best business night,’ but denies that it ‘bombed’ on pay-per-view.

Jake Paul admits that the rematch with Tyron Woodley was not his ‘best business night,’ but he dismisses rumors that the pay-per-view flopped.

After knocking out the former UFC champion in round six, Paul only faced Woodley again after Tommy Fury pulled out.

Only 65,000 PPV purchases were projected through cable or satellite, according to a DAZN report.

Despite Paul’s dismissal of that figure, which excludes digital purchases,

“The PPV number rumors are bulls*** 1st fight with Woodley we sold 500k(plus),” he wrote on Twitter.

“The numbers for this one are still coming in, but they’re looking good.”

“But keep in mind…”

Everyone was looking forward to seeing me face off against the other.

“What we sold was fury,” says the narrator.

Paul, 24, was supposed to fight Fury, 22, this month, but the British former reality TV star had to withdraw due to a broken rib and chest infection.

Woodley, 39, was then brought in as a late replacement, but he was knocked out in the rematch, just three months after losing on points.

Paul’s KO list now includes YouTuber ‘AnEsonGib,’ former NBA player Nate Robinson, 37, and retired UFC welterweight Ben Askren, 37.

Because of Fury’s fight cancellation, he has yet to face a professional boxer.

Paul, on the other hand, publicly thanked Woodley and Showtime for allowing the show to continue.

“Shoutout to Showtime for riding with me and all of the fighters on the card, and Tyron for not being a bitch like most of these “fighters” are,” he continued.