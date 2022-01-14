Jake Paul claims Conor McGregor is ‘already ducking me’ and tells Mike Tyson that he WILL fight him.

JAKE PAUL has revealed his intention to fight Conor McGregor, but claims the UFC legend is already avoiding him.

The 24-year-old YouTuber has been targeting the former two-weight MMA world champion for more than a year in the hopes of securing a fight with him.

In a conversation with former heavyweight champion Mike Tyson, Paul stated that he will fight McGregor after five more fights.

“I’m going to fight McGregor in five fights,” Paul said in a video of the two posted to Instagram.

“We talked about it, and I’m definitely going to fight McGregor.”

The 5-0 professional boxer then claimed that the 33-year-old UFC star is trying to avoid a fight with him.

In the video posted to social media, Paul tells Tyson, “He’s already ducking me.”

“I’m going to beat McGregor,” says the MMA fighter.

What’s up, five fights from now, just like you said?”

Following a split decision earlier in 2021, Paul recently knocked out former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley.

He’s also defeated fellow YouTuber AnEsonGib, NBA player Nate Robinson, and MMA fighter Ben Askren.

A fight with McGregor, on the other hand, is likely to garner far more attention than he has already received.

In November, the American stated that the fight would take place within the next two years.

“I will fight everyone,” Paul told Bleacher Report.

I started this by yelling McGregor’s name.

“And people were saying things like, ‘This kid is insane, Conor is going to kill him.'”

But now, this fight is almost certain to take place within the next 24 months.

“I’m going to beat him; people are seeing how serious I am about this and it’s changing their minds.”

Meanwhile, McGregor is on the mend after breaking his leg in a July fight with Dustin Poirier.

Poirier has defeated the Irishman in his last two fights, both by second-round KO and doctor’s stoppage.

If McGregor’s rehabilitation goes well, UFC president Dana White expects him to return in the summer.

“If everything goes well with his leg healing, he’ll be back this summer,” White said to ESPN.

“I have no idea what the landscape will look like when he returns.”

By the time McGregor returns, Dustin Poirier could be retired.

“I’m not sure [if he’ll be able to fight for the title as soon as he returns].”

“Until it gets closer, I won’t know.”