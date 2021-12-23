Jake Paul criticizes Canelo Alvarez after a brutal victory over Woodley, boasting, “I’ve KOd everyone I’ve fought.”

Jake Paul criticizes Canelo Alvarez after a brutal victory over Woodley, claiming, “I’ve KOd everyone I’ve fought.”

JAKE PAUL boasted about knocking out every opponent he’s faced, naming Canelo Alvarez among them.

After recently defeating Tyron Woodley for the second time, the YouTube sensation is now 5-0 as a professional boxer.

I’ve knocked out every single opponent I’ve faced. pic.twitter.comPz55uCIHc4

However, in round six of their rematch in Florida, he brutally knocked out the ex-UFC champion with a massive right hand.

“I’ve KO’ed everyone I’ve fought,” Paul captioned a ringside video of the KO.

“I hope you’re training @Canelo,” he said in a follow-up message.

Paul, 24, has set his sights on fighting the Mexican boxing legend, 31, in a bout scheduled for 2024.

Tommy Fury, a British former reality TV star, was set to face the American until he pulled out due to a broken rib and chest infection.

Woodley, 39, was then brought in as a late replacement, but was knocked out in the rematch just three months after losing on points.

On Paul’s KO list, he now joins YouTuber ‘AnEsonGib,’ former NBA player Nate Robinson, 37, and retired UFC welterweight Ben Askren, 37.

Paul gloated over the fact that he had sent them all to his meme collection.

“I’ve done more than enough, four major fights in 13 months,” he said in the post-fight press conference.

“At this age, no one in boxing history has accomplished what I have.”

“Massive pay-per-views have knocked out everyone I’ve fought; the only person as active as me is Canelo, who has 50(plus) fights under his belt.”

“I made all of them into memes, and that s*** is going viral all over the internet, and I’m ready to fight whoever.”

“I don’t care if they’re a five-time UFC champion or a professional boxer.”

“I’m built for this, and no matter what happens, I’m going to find a way to finish the job, and that’s exactly what I did tonight.”