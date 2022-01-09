Jake Paul criticizes Tommy Fury’s father, John, and brother, Tyson, as the YouTuber admits he ‘doesn’t want to fight.’

Jake Paul criticizes Tommy Fury’s father, John, and brother, Tyson, as the YouTuber admits he’d rather not fight’ the Love Islander.

Tommy Fury is not someone JAKE PAUL wants to fight.

However, he would consider fighting his brother Tyson or even hiding DAD John in the ring.

On December 18, the Problem Child was supposed to meet Tommy.

However, due to a broken rib and a chest infection, the British player was forced to withdraw.

Fury, 22, is still adamant about fighting Paul.

The American, on the other hand, does not believe his opponent “deserves the payday.”

“He wants the money,” he told Volume Sports.

“However, as I previously stated, I do not wish to engage in combat with him; he is unworthy.”

Tyson Fury is someone I’d prefer to fight.

“Before I fight Tommy, I’m going to fight his brother or father.”

Paul has recently hinted at a move to mixed martial arts (MMA), sharing a short video of himself practicing leg kicks.

Fury, on the other hand, believes the two have ‘unfinished business.’

“The fact of the matter is that there’s unfinished business here, and this fight needs to happen, because how can he be serious about fighting if he’s never fought a boxer before?” he explained.

“How can he be serious? He keeps mentioning the UFC.”

“Don’t put on a pair of boxing gloves again and go fight in the UFC. Don’t call yourself a boxer if you’ve never fought one.”

My ambition in this sport is to become a champion.

Fighting Jake Paul, believe it or not, does not provide me with that.

“Make no mistake: that’s the fight I want next, and I’ll be checking in with my team every day to see how we’re progressing with it.”

“However, I will have my own career at some point.”

My objective has not changed.

“I want to win this sport.”

I’ll never be a boxing champion because I fought Jake Paul.

“Yes, Jake Paul, it’s a fantastic fight.

It’s going to be a big battle.

However, it does not enable me to realize my ambitions.”