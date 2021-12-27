Jake Paul explains why he doesn’t celebrate KOing opponents in the ring, as fans compare him to Muhammad Ali.

JAKE PAUL has revealed that he does not enjoy knocking out opponents because it is something he is’supposed to do.’

When he knocked Tyron Woodley out with a vicious right hand earlier this month, the YouTuber-turned-boxer improved to 5-0 in the ring.

Paul’s latest knockout extended his record of knocking out everyone he’s ever fought, having needed a decision to defeat T-Wood in their first meeting.

In the ring, however, the 24-year-old kept things low-key.

“I don’t celebrate when I knock someone out because there’s nothing noble in doing what you’re supposed to do,” he explained on Twitter.

Some social media users compared Paul to Muhammad Ali beneath Paul’s post.

“This is why Jake Paul is the next Ali,” one person wrote.

“Ali wasn’t having a good time either.

Their birthdays are also the same.

I think we have something in common.

The fates collide once more.

Ali’s successor.”

“And, like Ali, Jake’s greatness spreads outside the ring as well,” another joked.

Jake is the ideal role model and best example of humility and kindness, and we are incredibly fortunate to have him and his abilities.

“Ali was born to my grandparents.

Mike Tyson was one of my parents’ fighters.

We’ve got Jake Paul.”

“Jake Paul is the boxing’s future,” wrote another.

Jake Paul has Mike Tyson’s speed and Lennox Lewis’s strength.

“I believe he is deserving of a championship fight.”

I honestly don’t think anyone will be able to beat him in the near future, which is a testament to his dedication and hard work.”

“Jake Paul has now beaten a 40-year-old retired NBA player, a YouTuber, a 40-year-old retired wrestler, and a 40-year-old retired MMA fighter,” another user pointed out.

After being compared to Ali and Tyson by brother Logan, Paul has been having fun in the days following his second win over Woodley, making mischief at a Miami Heat game.

After having to withdraw from their previously scheduled fight due to injury, Tommy Fury still wants to fight Paul.

The Problem Child, on the other hand, may have his sights set on a more lucrative fight, with former UFC star Dan Hardy praising the ‘ridiculous’ money that a fight between Paul and Conor McGregor would bring in.