Jake Paul has warned against facing’real fighter’ Nate Diaz, claiming that the UFC star’s teammate would win ‘hands down.’

Jake Paul has warned against taking on’real fighter’ Nate Diaz, claiming that the UFC star’s teammate would win ‘hands down.’

After knocking out former UFC champion Tyron Woodley in their rematch, Paul recently called out Diaz and Jorge Masvidal.

Chris Avila, a former sparring partner of the YouTuber, defeated Anthony Taylor on the undercard.

And Avila, Diaz’s long-time teammate in Stockton, gave his mentor the go-ahead to fight Paul.

“I’m down to see that fight,” he said to MMAFighting.

When you fight Nate Diaz, however, you’re fighting the greatest fighter of all time.

“So these guys are calling his name, and he’s going to get in the boxing ring at some point, and I’m excited to see it.”

“He can choose who he wants to fight.

In boxing, he’ll leave his mark and make a statement.”

Paul, 24, was supposed to fight Fury, 22, this month, but the British former reality TV star had to withdraw due to a broken rib and chest infection.

Woodley, 39, was then brought in as a late replacement, but he was knocked out in the rematch, just three months after losing on points.

Paul’s KO list now includes YouTuber ‘AnEsonGib,’ former NBA player Nate Robinson, 37, and retired UFC welterweight Ben Askren, 37.

However, Avila, 28, insisted that Diaz, 36, would not face the same fate as former UFC teammates Askren and Woodley.

“Jake Paul’s team is zero,” he said.

We’re already a step ahead of the competition.

“That last fight was a Paul-Diaz team versus team fight, Jake Paul won.”

They’ve already lost one player.

“So, if he wants to fight Nate or me, either of us is fine with it.”

I’m confident I can win that battle.

“I know Nate would win that fight hands down.”

“It’s simple money.”