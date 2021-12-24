Jake Paul is dubbed a “joke” after KOing a basketball player and a wrestler, as a pundit goes on a rant in response to Canelo’s remark.

Jake Paul is dubbed a “joke” after KOing a basketball player and a wrestler, and a pundit goes on a rant following Canelo’s remark.

After calling out pound-for-pound superstar Canelo Alvarez, boxing commentator Stephen A Smith dubbed him a “joke.”

In a rematch in Florida, the YouTuber knocked out Tyron Woodley to improve to 5-0 in professional boxing.

The win follows his split decision victory over Woodley earlier this year, as well as victories over fellow YouTuber AnEsonGib, basketball player Nate Robinson, and MMA wrestler Ben Askren.

Smith, on the other hand, believes Paul is continuing to deceive the public and that he now needs to intervene with a genuine boxer.

“Jake Paul can’t get away with lying anymore,” he said in a clip from ESPN’s First Take.

“From what I understand, he has been training with boxers and professional boxing trainers for more than four years.”

“You knocked out a basketball player and a UFC fighter, Ben Askren.”

He was a professional wrestler.

“Tyron Woodley had the ability to knock you out, and he’s done it before.

However, he is a wrestler.

“You’re not going up against boxers.”

And somewhere along the way, people have to stop walking around, laughing, and acting as if it’s okay to beat up on cats who don’t box while claiming to be a boxer.”

After defeating Woodley, Paul boldly named Mexican superstar Canelo Alvarez as one of his target opponents.

Alvarez is a four-weight world champion who hasn’t lost a fight since losing to Floyd Mayweather in 2013.

And Smith slammed Paul for even bringing up Canelo as a possible opponent in the future.

He continued, “That’s a joke.”

“It’s a slap in the face.

Here’s the deal: Canelo is the best fighter on the planet.

“In one round, he’ll knock out Jake Paul.”

He’s going to take him out.

GET OVER £2,000 IN NEW CUSTOMER DEALS WITH FREE BETS!

“But, more importantly, Jake Paul hasn’t earned the right to be in the ring with Canelo Alvarez, who is serious, lethal, and accomplished.”

Canelo recently became the undisputed super-middleweight champion after defeating Caleb Plant to win the last of the four 168lb belts.

He’s now being linked to a surprising move up to cruiserweight to face WBC champion Ilunga Makabu.