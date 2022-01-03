Jake Paul is enraged that Instagram removed Julia Rose’s topless photo, and he challenges them to do the same with his own.

JAKE PAUL took to Instagram to express his displeasure with the platform for removing a topless photo of his girlfriend Julia Rose.

Rose, 28, shared a photo of herself wearing only a ‘Problem Child’ necklace, which is Paul’s nickname.

Paul also covered her breasts with his hand to maintain her modesty, but Instagram still deemed the photo to be in violation of their rules.

Paul was enraged by the decision and refused to budge.

As a response, he posted a topless photo of himself with Rose’s hand covering his nipples.

And he challenged Instagram to remove the post, writing, “Let’s see if they remove this.”

“It’s exactly the same.”

Rose also shared the same image on Twitter, where it has been allowed to remain.

The couple frequently posts personal photos together, such as the kiss they shared after Paul knocked out Tyron Woodley in the boxing ring.

Over the holidays, Paul also shared some racy photos with Rose, including one of the two in a hot tub.

After an on-again, off-again relationship with Rose since January 2020, the 5-0 boxer revealed he plans to propose to her soon.

Paul also intends to travel the world with his partner, claiming that he has not taken a vacation in a long time due to his boxing career.