Jake Paul is ranked 676th in the world, behind a journeyman professional who has lost all 18 of his fights.

Jake Paul is ranked No. 676 in the world, behind a journeyman pro who has lost every one of his 18 fights.

JAKE PAUL envisions himself as a future world champion in boxing, but he is currently ranked 676th in the cruiserweight division.

Since turning professional, the Youtuber has taken part in a number of high-profile fights, earning around £20 million from his five fights.

Despite the fact that he has won each of them – four by KO – BoxRec still does not give him a high rating.

All boxers in all divisions are ranked in the Boxing database, and Paul is not even in the top half of his division.

Paul is ranked 676th out of 1,050 active boxers, nearly 200 places behind 0-18 Thomas Russell.

That may appear harsh, but Paul has yet to enter the ring with another professional.

Instead, he’s faced a Youtuber, a former basketball player, and two former UFC fighters so far.

BJ Flores, who fought Tony Bellew for the WBC cruiserweight title in 2016, described Paul as “the biggest up and coming star in boxing.”

JOIN SUN VEGAS AND RECEIVE A FREE £10 BONUS WITH THOUSANDS OF GAMES TO PLAY AND NO DEPOSIT REQUIRED (T&Cs apply).

“Jake is a rock star,” he said.

He possesses exciting one-punch power, speed, and a strong work ethic.

“He possesses that elusive X factor.”

He’s a must-see attraction.

He’s only 5-0, remember.

Jake is without a doubt the most promising boxing prospect.

“He has a lot of potential.”

It’s only a matter of time before you reach for the stars.

We’ve put together a fantastic group.

In 2022, there will be a lot more.”

In his first three fights, Paul easily dispatched AnEsonGib, Nate Robinson, and Ben Askren, demonstrating impressive knockout power.

In August of last year, he won a unanimous decision over Woodley, then knocked out the former UFC world champion a week before Christmas.

For the most up-to-date rumours, gossip, and completed deals, visit our Transfer News Live blog.