Jake Paul is suffering from memory loss and slurred speech, and his doctor is advising him to STOP boxing.

Jake Paul is suffering from memory loss and slurred speech, according to his doctor, who advises him to STOP boxing.

JAKE PAUL, who is only two years into his professional boxing career, claims to be suffering from memory loss.

Paul, a YouTuber turned boxer, has only been a professional for 23 months, but he claims the blows he’s taken in sparring and in his four fights have worsened brain trauma he sustained while playing American football.

“I got my brain scanned right before I started boxing,” the Problem Child told Graham Bensinger, “and the doctor told me there’s a lack of blood flow to certain areas on my brain from the concussions I had playing football.”

“I believe one of them is the frontal lobe, which plays a role in memory and other functions.

I went back after my first year of boxing and it was even worse.”

After seeing the extent of his brain damage, Paul’s doctor advised him not to continue boxing.

“[The doctors’] advice is don’t do that sport,” he continued.

“I think it was affecting me at a rapid pace before because I never took it easy,” she says.

“I was always thrown in with people who were way better than me until I gradually caught up.”

Paul, 24, acknowledges that his memory isn’t what it used to be.

“You’re doing something that’s bad for your long-term health,” he said.

“I notice it in conversations with my girlfriends or friends when I can’t recall something that happened a few days ago that I should be able to remember.”

“Every 100th or 200th word in my speech, I’ll make a grammatical error or slur, which I never did before.”

Paul has been using psychedelic drugs to combat the effects of CTE (chronic traumatic encephalopathy).

“I’ve talked to a lot of people about it,” he said, “and there’s new research and science to combat it, such as psychedelics and toads.”

“It sounds crazy, but it can actually increase neural activity in your brain and open up new pathways, I’ve experimented with that and it’s definitely helped,” he continued later.

Tyron Woodley, the former UFC welterweight champion, will face Paul in a rematch this weekend in Tampa.

In August, the former Disney star won a split decision over The Chosen One, but says he’ll go one better this time, saying, “My prediction is a knockout.”

