Jake Paul is urging Dana White to give Francis Ngannou a pay raise because the UFC fighter refuses to “fight for (dollar)500k again.”

Francis Ngannou refuses to “fight for (dollar)500k again,” according to Jake Paul, who wants Dana White to sanction a pay raise for him.

JAKE PAUL has demanded a raise for Francis Ngannou amid his ongoing feud with UFC president Dana White.

The YouTuber turned boxer has been taunting the MMA mogul in a series of taunts over the last few months, highlighting the promotion’s pay structure.

When Paul learned of heavyweight champion Ngannou’s latest pay grievances, he sent him another message.

He tweeted, “Give this man what he wants, Dana.”

“Working for this company is a f****d up experience…

“I’m getting ready to do something…”

Ngannou, 34, was at odds with the UFC brass before the New Year, with UFC president Dana White publicly telling him he’s free to leave when his contract expires.

The two have, however, held “clear-the-air” discussions.

The Predator, on the other hand, has no intention of staying in MMA’s top league beyond the terms of his current contract.

He told ESPN, “I mean, it’s over. I won’t fight for (dollar)500,000 or (dollar)600,000.”

It’s come to a close.

This is a project I recently completed.

“I took this fight for a personal reason, and I want to make sure that no matter what happens, even if it’s unfair, I’ll be able to prove that I’ve completed the eight fights.”

“But no,” says the narrator.

Ngannou, who has publicly expressed interest in fighting WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury, has his sights set on a multi-million-pound boxing payday.

The Cameroonian hopes to re-sign with the UFC so that he can continue boxing.

He explained, “We’ve been talking about this for over a year, and it appears that they’re okay with it.”

“Once the UFC gets involved, it’ll only get bigger.”

“I’d like to see the UFC involved if I’m going to box.”

On Saturday, Ngannou will defend his title in a unification bout against former teammate and current interim champion Ciryl Gane in the main event of UFC 270.

