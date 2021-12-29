Jake Paul is’squandering our time’ by taking on Jorge Masvidal and Nate Diaz, but Chris Weidman believes he should take on Anderson Silva.

Jake Paul is’squandering our time’ by taking on Jorge Masvidal and Nate Diaz, according to Chris Weidman, but he should face Anderson Silva.

Jake Paul should face Brazilian MMA legend Anderson Silva, according to UFC legend Chris Weidman.

The former middleweight champion believes Paul is wasting his time calling out Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal for fights due to their UFC contracts, according to his Won’t Back Down podcast.

Weidman believes that the YouTuber would be better served focusing his attention on Silva, who was released by Dana White last year.

Weidman stated, “I would love to see him fight Anderson Silva.”

“All these fighters with UFC contracts are being called out by him.”

I don’t believe he is – none of those things are likely to happen at this point.

“Like a Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather fight, the UFC would have to rally behind it.”

However, unless the fights bring in (dollar)500 million, as the Mayweather and Conor McGregor fights did, the UFC will not do so because they want to split the money.

“They’d split it if it was that kind of money, but they’re not going to do it if it’s not that kind of money.”

So even talking about (Nate) Diaz, (Jorge) Masvidal, and (Kamaru) Usman is a waste of time.”

In recent weeks, Paul and Masvidal have had a heated exchange of words.

Paul made his offer to Gamebred while appearing on his brother Logan’s podcast Impaulsive.

“Masvidal’s like, ‘I only fight the best people or I fight for money, and you’re neither of those,’ Paul explained.

“I’ve got an offer for you right now, Masvidal: (dollar)5 million guarantee plus a percentage of pay-per-views.”

“That’s the most money you’ve ever made in a fight.”

‘I either fight the best or I fight for money,’ you can no longer say.

“Let’s do it.”

After telling his opponent he would put him in a wheelchair, Masvidal immediately turned down the offer.

On social media, he wrote, “The UFC isn’t going to let me go for chump change.”

“Make it 20 guaranteed plus PPV, and I’m sure the UFC will be fine with it as long as I deduct their fee, after which I’ll gladly break your face.”

“Come over to the UFC, sign a one-fight deal, and we can stipulate I can only box in the cage if the UFC still says no because the money is still too low.”

“If I don’t do that, I’ll have to give you my purse.”

Come in and get paid and set up.”