Jake Paul reveals his five-man ‘boxing bucket list,’ which includes Tyson Fury, Tommy Fury’s brother, and UFC President Dana White.

In his five-man ‘boxing bucket list,’ JAKE PAUL named Tyson Fury and UFC president Dana White.

After knocking out Tyron Woodley, the man he beat on points in August, the American improved to 5-0 as a professional.

It came on the heels of KO victories over YouTuber ‘AnEsonGib,’ ex-NBA player Nate Robinson, 37, and retired UFC welterweight Ben Askren, 37.

Now, Canelo Alvarez, Floyd Mayweather, Mike Tyson, Fury, and White are among Paul’s dream opponents.

SunSport lists the five players on his “wish list” in this article.

The Mexican, 31, is the current pound-for-pound No. 1, and the prospect of him taking on Paul, 24, is terrifying.

Even Canelo, who is set to move up to cruiserweight next, Paul’s current weight, has refused to rule it out.

“I know he’s moving up to cruiserweight,” he recently told Joe, “so he’s already playing right into this s***.”

I believe I am capable of causing him significant harm.”

JOIN SUN VEGAS AND RECEIVE A FREE £10 BONUS WITH THOUSANDS OF GAMES TO PLAY AND NO DEPOSIT REQUIRED (Terms and Conditions apply).

Mayweather, 44, is no longer a professional boxer, but he returned in June for a sensational exhibition with Paul’s younger brother, Logan, 26.

The eight-round fight was Mayweather’s last, and he confirmed it.

However, Paul went viral after stealing the hat of boxing legend Muhammad Ali, and if the price is right, it could pave the way for another money-maker.

Tyson, 55, came out of retirement in November for an exhibition bout with Roy Jones Jr, 58, that ended in a draw after eight rounds.

On the undercard, Paul knocked out Robinson and formed a friendship with Iron Mike, who was rumored to be in talks to fight brother Logan.

However, the chance to fight alongside the world’s youngest heavyweight champion could be too tempting for Paul to pass up.

Tommy Fury, 22, was set to fight Paul until he was forced to withdraw due to a broken rib and replaced by Woodley.

Since then, Fury has claimed that rescheduling talks are in the works, but Paul has maintained that his opponent has been left out.

And, based on his tweet, he’s ready to take on big brother Tyson, the unbeaten WBC heavyweight champion.

After seeing Askren and Woodley, two of his ex-fighters, lose, the UFC president has developed a grudge against Paul.

Paul has also challenged some of White’s current stable, including Jorge Masvidal, 37, and Nate Diaz, 36, over their fighter pay.

However, he appears to have called to settle the matter…

Infosurhoy’s most recent news in a nutshell.